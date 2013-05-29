Make Content That Reflects The Needs Of Your Audiences If You Want Their Next Click to Benefit Your Brand

SPONSORED CONTENT: Explore the evolving science of content marketing: the consumer’s needs, the tools employed, and the latest learnings from the best brands in the business–with an eye toward the future of brand content marketing. Click here for more Content & Pervasive Creativity.

While it may be easy for brands to generate huge numbers of views, leading that audience into real engagement is considerably more challenging. Rob Davis, Executive Director of the Content Marketing Practice at OgilvyOne discusses the Flypaper method of creating content that builds deep engagement with brands. Content that is focused on the click after play—the most important click for marketers—comes from an understanding of the audience two ways. To maximize engagement with your brand, you need to understand what information the audience wants as well as what they do with it once they get it.