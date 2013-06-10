Your Indie, DIY Guide To Creative Book Marketing

Roughly 60,000 books are published each year, and if you’re an author, as I am, that’s a scary number. With that kind of market saturation, if you don’t write the next Gone Girl, then after a few weeks, your book is just kind of . . . gone.

“Selling books is hard to engineer,” says Robin Sloan, whose debut novel, Mr. Penumbra’s 24-hour Bookstore, was published last fall. “I wanted someone to tell me what lever to push. But my publisher was like, ‘Dude, there is no lever.’ We make the right sacrifices, mutter the magic words and hope for the best.”

This sacrifice is one of energy and time. Most authors can’t simply be artists anymore; they have to be entrepreneurs. Leading up to the publication of my debut novel, The Year of the Gadfly, I stalked famous journalists like Sam Donaldson and Christiane Amanpour until they agreed to appear in my book trailer. I spent multiple weekends last summer running a “Novelade Stand,” in which I hawked my book on the street and gave away homemade cookies. I even designed a multicity book tour from contacts I made through Twitter.





Now, to save The Year of the Gadfly paperback from total obscurity, I have embarked on another creative–albiet ridiculous–project. This July, I will set the world record for the most book clubs visited by an author in a single month: 100. Sure, I’m visiting most of these clubs on Skype. But that’s still three book clubs a day. Every single day. For 31 days. I’ve got 66 clubs signed up. Only 34 to go!

Andrew Kessler is the CEO of Togather, a startup that helps authors plan events. (They’re helping me organize and publicize my record-setting project.) He, too, ventured into the absurd when his nonfiction book, Martian Summer, launched in 2010. He created a pop-up bookstore in an empty West Village storefront and stocked it with 3,000 copies of his own book. “Authors are always fighting for shelf space,” Kessler says. “So I was executing that dream where all the shelf space and table space was just dedicated to me. I called it the Monobookist Bookstore.”

Some passersby sniggered about the store obviously being linked to Scientology. Others didn’t understand the gimmick and would say things like, “I read about this asshole in the New York Times. He’ll be out of business in two weeks!” But the fact was: Kessler received coverage in the Times. Then on CNN. “After that, it was just a news explosion,” he says. The store became so popular that he stayed open for a month. He even hired staff.

And yet, he’s not sure that any of this media attention affected the bottom line. “The sales certainly weren’t commensurate with all the press I got,” he says. “I was invited to give a lot of talks, but at the end of the day, it would have been smarter to just do tons of little events–visit more book stores, more book clubs.”