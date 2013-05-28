Serial Entrepreneur Tony Fernandes On The Magic Ingredient That Unlocks Creativity

SPONSORED CONTENT: Explore the evolving science of content marketing: the consumer’s needs, the tools employed, and the latest learnings from the best brands in the business–with an eye toward the future of brand content marketing. Click here for more Content & Pervasive Creativity.

“Creativity: Weapon of Mass Disruption” is a new interview series from Ogilvy & Mather which aims to tell the stories of creative pioneers and entrepreneurs from business and the arts—people who have unleashed the power of creativity to disrupt our assumptions, our categories, and our industries. These creative iconoclasts have a restless urge to make a difference in the world. They understand the power of a creative idea to make people stop, reappraise their preconceptions, and then take action.