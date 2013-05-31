Find Positively 4th Street–and Everywhere Else Bob Dylan Sang About–On This Map

One of the most revered musicians ever has some rather geographically attuned lyrics. Whether revisiting Highway 61 or narrating a Spanish Harlem incident, the freewheelin’ Bob Dylan songs quietly evoked the most important aspects of real estate: location, location, location. Now there’s a way to see all the places he was singing about.





Created by the team at Slate, Bob Dylan’s World is an interactive map that reveals everywhere Bob Dylan ever sang about. It even includes places mentioned in songs Dylan wrote for others, such as a reference to Ohio in a song he wrote for Johnny Cash. (Naturally that song is about a man who is wanted in the state of Ohio.) While most of the references are to places in America, they are by no means restricted to this country: Dylan’s lyrics reach as far as Russia and Australia.

Clicking on the Foursquare-like pushpins along the map reveals the lyric referencing the area, the name of the song it’s mentioned in, and what album and year the song is from.The map also gives users an option to read the full lyrics from each song or hear it on Spotify, and will no doubt serve to end several boring bar arguments in the future.