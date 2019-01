Filmmaker Werner Herzog, known for documentaries like Grizzly Man and Into the Abyss, has lent his filmmaking skills to the cause of defeating texting and driving in this PSA from AT&T and BBDO New York. The film is part of AT&T’s ongoing “It Can Wait” campaign and centers on Xzavier, a teen paralyzed by a driver sending a pointless text message.

The film urges viewers to visit ItCanWait.com and sign a pledge against texting behind the wheel. To date, more than 1.5 million people have signed on.