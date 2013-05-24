5 Insults That Global Brands (And Their CMOs) Must Overcome

The little things make the biggest difference–small tokens and handwritten notes touch the heart as much or more than the big, splashy gesture. People don’t expect everything to be perfect and extraordinary, but they love personalized attention that shows you care. The same is true of communication. It’s the quality of content that matters–not its size.

SPONSORED CONTENT: Explore the evolving science of content marketing: the consumer’s needs, the tools employed, and the latest learnings from the best brands in the business–with an eye toward the future of brand content marketing. Click here for more Content & Pervasive Creativity .

Social and mobile communications are a case in point.

Global brands, particularly in emerging markets, face five challenges as they develop their social and mobile strategies. I call them “The 5 Insults” because most CMOs seem offended that the brand must learn to retell its story to adapt to new consumers and emerging digital formats.





The first insult: Most emerging middle class consumers haven’t heard of most global brands.

Brands must bear the burden of making themselves relevant and understood–consumers won’t bridge that gap. For example, in Asia, many brands are seen simply as being European without an appreciation of which country they are from. British brands do not benefit from Britishness because Britishness is more associated with Mr. Bean than Big Ben. Brands must learn to tell their story to those that do not share the classic cultural reference points.

The second insult: Social media must be a central part of–not peripheral to–brand building. The only way to get and keep attention is by being more interesting to (or more interested in) the people you are talking to. Brands need well-crafted bite-sized content suitable to local audiences.

The third insult: The mobile screen is the first and most frequent touch point between a brand and its consumers. Mobility and pervasive connectedness open up a cornucopia of possibilities to surprise consumers with delightful experiences. In mobile, it is important to make stories visual, information concise, entertainment gratifying, and utilities single-minded toward the task they perform.