Mitch Hurwitz On How to Make Easter Eggs For Superfans, “Arrested Development” Style

As you may have heard recently, Netflix debuted new episodes of Arrested Development on May 26. It’s a fitting forum for the show, too, since the bulk of the series was designed to be pored over with Sherlock Holmesian intensity.

Mitch Hurwitz

Series creator Mitch Hurwitz actively anticipated a DVD and DVR audience by making careful and repeated viewings worth their while. The exposition on-screen at any given moment is often laced with a fine tapestry of hidden jokes and callbacks that one might only pick up on by pausing. The comedy blog Splitsider has thoroughly chronicled these buried gems, but for the uninitiated, here’s an example. Moments before the character Buster goes for the swim that gets his hand bitten off by a loose seal, he is shown sitting on a bench by the ocean. The bench reads Army Surplus Official Supply, but Buster’s body blocks all of the letters except for “Arm” and “off.”





“There was an audacity to that, I think,” Hurwitz says. “I look back and think, I really thought people would freeze-frame this show they weren’t even watching? I wasn’t really asking anyone to take it in, though. I just wanted there to be these little portents and omens, and a funnier joke on the cover of every book or whatever that we flashed onscreen.”

As Arrested Development‘s next detail-rich opus sees its long-awaited premiere, the show’s creator reveals the tricks to hiding subtly hilarious mise-en-scène (like money inside a banana stand.)

For the pilot, the Russos (directing team Anthony and Joe Russo) shot with three cameras rolling the whole time. For that 20-minute show, we had 72 hours of footage because we just ran and ran. We’d just keep shooting as we were setting up shots, and I would find stuff to use from that. Even if it was just reaction shots from somebody, or a certain outfit.





I think The Simpsons is what inspired me. In the early years of The Simpsons, the family would go to an event, and then something would go wrong, and then the kids were late to school, and then the teacher was about to leave the job, and the rest of the show would be about the teacher. I loved the ability to make the show about more than just eight scenes, particularly in the form that I’d come from, situation comedy, where you’d have to use every new set twice because they were expensive. So suddenly there was this great opportunity to do what they’d done in animation–let’s go to a coffee shop, let’s go to the beach, let’s go to the back of a car–and let’s open this story up and see what it provides comedically. And I just got into that–the idea that, hey, we could put a funny thing on the side of that bus.





Everything is a choice. It’s like that with animation, and it’s probably like that with Avatar–because nothing exists. We’re gonna build a bar. We’re gonna need a sign on it. You could draw a sign that says Moe’s and it should be neon. Everything is up to the animator. And I liked bringing that idea to live action. There’s a lot of that with this new series. Think about what the restaurants are in this world we’re in. We have a scene where two people talk at the restaurant? Well, we get to invent the restaurant, too. What tells the story of the time these people are living in, and the karma they’re living out, about the restaurant they’ve chosen?