Where Gay Marriage is Banned, Couples Say Their Vows on Google Hangout

In this amazing video, a gay French couple who have been together for 40 years, decide to take a stand against prejudice in their country: They get married on Google Hangout. Same-sex marriage only became legal in France a few days ago (though the issue is still generating heat). But before that, gay couples would have to find a mayor in Belgium to perform the ceremony online–which many people did.
The campaign was created by Ogilvy France for the nonprofit, Tous Unis Pour L’Egalité. The creators are hoping Google Hangout can help gay couples in other countries where same sex marriage is still banned.