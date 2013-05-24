JELL-O Turns An Internet Profanity Into Twitter Fun

If you’re seriously in need of a pick-me-up, JELL-O has come to the rescue. The next time something doesn’t go your way, don’t think, #FML, that profane exclamation or meme that roughly translates to: Gee, what an unfortunate place I’ve come to at this particular point in my life. Instead, think “Fun My Life.” Via a new campaign from CP+B, the dessert brand is asking the confounded to tweet @Jello about exactly what kind of fun you need. You could be one of the lucky number selected to receive a prize pack, customized for personal fun. And if you need inspiration, you can see live #FML tweets at the Fmylife site. You’ve got until June 14 to send your tweet.