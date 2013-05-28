10,000 Pink Balloons Create A Living Sculpture Of Peace In Kabul

On Friday, another round of explosions rocked Kabul, killing four. The next day, 10,000 biodegradable pink balloons were handed out to citizens in the city to convey a message of peace. The We Believe in Balloons project, which aimed to create a “living sculpture,” was spearheaded by artist Yazmany Arboleda and his “art activation collaborative,” the Glassless Glasses Studio .

The project “reinvented the Kabul landscape through human interaction, if just for a few hours,” says Arboleda. He added that pulling off the project was “nothing short of a miracle,” given the violence between the Taliban and government forces that wracked the country this weekend.

Each balloon handed out by volunteers contained a note of hope and encouragement for the local population. Previous balloons sculptures have been created in Bangalore, India, Nairobi, Kenya, and Yamaguchi, Japan. The balloons were paid for by supporters around the globe, who were able to buy a balloon for a dollar and write the note inside each one.