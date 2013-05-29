Kill Your Darlings And 4 More Rules For Doing Creative Work

Janet Malcolm is a writer’s writer. If you’re a practitioner of any kind of nonfiction, Malcolm is a must-read for her rigor, her style, and her wisdom on the subject of journalism. Her most famous quote, from the bestseller The Journalist and the Murderer–“Every journalist who is not too stupid or full of himself to notice what is going on knows that what he does is morally indefensible”–is a good reminder to remain self-critical.







Malcolm’s latest collection, Forty-one False Starts: Essays on Artists and Writers, is full of such reminders, not just for writers, but for any creative person who hopes to have an output anywhere near as impressive and deep as Malcolm’s. In the intro to Forty-one False Starts, the New Yorker writer Ian Frazier describes Malcolm’s work thusly: “For a work of nonfiction to be really good, it must compete in the ‘open’ category; that is, it can’t justify itself merely by fulfilling its important journalistic task of informing the reader; it has to aspire to be art, whatever that is and however one aspires to it,” which is an excellent lesson to remember: No matter what you’re doing creatively, you can and should set lofty expectations for yourself, as Malcolm does.

But there is more to be gleaned from Forty-one False Starts than just creative tools from Janet Malcolm’s work style. She also reveals fascinating tidbits on creativity from her subjects–a diverse group that includes the painter David Salle, the photographer Diane Arbus, and the Gossip Girl author Cecily von Ziegesar. Herewith, a few key rules for work from the lot of them.

In an essay about the postmodern painter David Salle, Malcolm describes his working style:

“Every brushstroke is irrevocable. He doesn’t correct or repaint, ever. He works under the dire conditions of performance. Everything counts, nothing may be taken back, everything must go relentlessly forward, and a mistake may be fatal. One day, he showed me a sort of murdered painting. He had worked on it a little too long, taken a misstep, killed it.”

David Salle: The Letter

Though Salle is extreme in his devotion to letting go of work that’s not quite right, the underlying theory behind it is a sound one: If something isn’t working in your art, don’t be precious. You should always be ready to abandon something that’s not up to snuff and be able to take it in stride if an editor or critic is telling you to let go. Malcolm herself is an excellent self-editor, according to Ian Frazier. In the intro he writes, “Will Rogers’ famous advice, ‘Never miss a good chance to shut up,’ goes unheeded nowadays, when most of us express ourselves aplenty. Against that trend, Ms. Malcolm is a writer of eloquent omission.”

In an essay about painter and designer Vanessa Bell, sister of Virginia Woolf and part of the Bloomsbury set of early 20th-century English artists and thinkers, Malcolm painstakingly describes Bell’s country home, Charleston: