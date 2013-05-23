New Ads Provide Parents An Early Warning About Autism

Parents may not realize that their child’s failure to make eye contact or that a preoccupation with certain objects–like a toy truck–could be an early sign of autism. Autism Speaks and the Ad Council have produced two new TV spots designed to appeal to African-American and Hispanic parents (the campaign backers say that according to research, children in these communities are often diagnosed later than other children) and encourage them to seek a medical consult if their children are displaying possible signs of the condition.





The PSAs were created by BBDO New York and LatinWorks.