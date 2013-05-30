These Images of Savage Criminals Show The Beauty In Evil

Evil can be beautiful, as illustrated by these drawings of outlaws by Canadian artist Sean Lewis. In these intricate and colorful drawings, Lewis depicts some of history’s bad apples (the subjects range from genuine monsters to the simply badass). There’s John Torrio, a prominent New York mobster and rumrunner; Ed Gein, whose religious-zealot mother turned him into a woman-hacking murderer; George Gordon, the first grand master of the Klu Klux Klan; and Andrea Yates, who drowned her children in a bathtub.