How to Become a Social Content Marketer—the Best Way to Build Sustainable Relationships with Customers

As brands become more and more attracted to content marketing and its benefits, they’re going to hear 1,000 consultants whispering in their ear, “Yessss, my precious, you must become a media company.”

With so much turmoil in the media universe–from Time Inc. spinning off to Yahoo doing, well, who can say what–it seems odd that the forward-looking prescription for brands would be to move into that space. Very few brands that started their business selling one type of product but evolved into a media company even come to mind. Red Bull is the one major exception—the poster child for those who think all companies should become media outlets. Red Bull captured the attention of a valuable audience, created remarkable content, and then monetized it by selling their consumers’ eyeballs to other brands.

But is Red Bull the end of the rainbow for all brands?

No. Brands are not media companies. Nor are most well suited to it.

But they can become great content marketers.

When most people say “become a media company,” they mean adopt editorial ways, organize and invest around developing content that engages customers and drives them to some type of action. They mean that brands should start valuing content marketing as much as any other discipline (like advertising) and then operationalizing the hell out of it.





The best place for most brands on the content-marketing continuum is what I call the Social Content Marketer (see above diagram). It’s like a new and improved version of the everyday-content marketer, who must master the basics of building a content-delivery system: