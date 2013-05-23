Before And After: How MTV Gave One Nonprofit A Makeover And Got Schooled In Social Storytelling

“We have a very tough product to sell.” That’s Mindy Tarlow, the CEO of Center for Employment Opportunities . You can’t tell by the name of the organization, but that “tough product” is people–men and women recently released from prison. The New York-based nonprofit specializes in helping them transition into the work force and stay employed.





After two decades at CEO, Tarlow can rattle off staggering statistics about why this work matters. More than 90% of 615,000 young people ages 18-24 in prison will return home. Some 67% of those paroled will be rearrested within three years and more than half will return to prison. Failure happens fast, often within six months of release, and it’s expensive. Each year of incarceration costs New York State more than $27,000 per inmate, but a study found that CEO’s program saved taxpayers up to $8,300 per participant.

The problem isn’t that the program doesn’t work. It’s that, even though Tarlow and her team can make a case for CEO in their sleep, volunteers and donors just aren’t motivated to write a check or spend an hour after a PowerPoint data dump that illustrates how their state is saving tax dollars. CEO needed a better way to tell its story.

At Co.Create, we’ve expounded on the virtues of storytelling to elevate products, ideas, or personal brands by allowing people to make an emotional connection. Unfortunately like most nonprofits, CEO staff is great at what they do, but Tarlow says they struggled with balancing fact and emotion, especially as they started to grow beyond New York. “We are data- oriented and we feel good about that, but we knew we needed stories,” she tells Co.Create. While there has never been a shortage of well-intentioned people offering to do pro bono work, says Tarlow, she didn’t want to accept a boilerplate branding effort tweaked for CEO, even if it was free.

Enter Catchafire, a New York-based organization that matches volunteers with nonprofits based on specific skills. Founder Rachael Chong not only had the formula for making successful matches down pat but also happened to be a mentee of MTV president Stephen Friedman.

Rachael Chong and Stephen Friedman

Originally brought into the MTV fold 15 years ago to create and launch a pro-social department, Friedman was looking for an opportunity for his staff and for the MTV audience. “From our founding 30 years ago, it was so critical that we are not just entertaining but engaging and being advocates for the audience on social issues,” Friedman tells Co.Create. He says that 80% of millennials prefer brands that have social engagement and do good in the world. Currently, MTV staff is about half (49%) millennial, a group that’s more concerned about caring for those in need than collecting a fat paycheck, according to Pew research.

Chong says that when Friedman asked for MTV to be partnered with a nonprofit, she received about 70 applications from organizations looking for a fresh way to raise awareness. The applicants were asked to write and tweet why they thought MTV should work with them. CEO’s winning tweet said it best: “@MTV, taking it to the next level gives us a chance to make second chances a reality. CEO, Change That Works.”