Swedish House Mafia Bids Adieu with Music Video for Volvo

EDM trio Swedish House Mafia disbanded earlier this year, and they’re bidding a final farewell in this music video for Volvo. The video features their song Leave the World Behind You, featuring French singer Lune, and follows the three band members, DJs Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso, as they each go their separate ways in a Volvo XC 60.
The brand content campaign from Swedish agency Forsman & Bodenfors and director Adam Berg is the swan song for the band, which announced it would split after a final appearance in Miami in March. The campaign includes an interactive site and making-of video.