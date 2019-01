We’ve seen some valiant and creative attempts to make the periodic table more memorable. And now, the elements are brought to life in song. This fun video is set to Offenbach’s “Infernal Galop”–you know the song that French women do the can-can to? It may be infernal, but it’s pretty catchy. And the illustrations for each atomic element are pretty fun, too. I couldn’t help but laugh out loud when the song got to silicon.





We can thank asapSCIENCE for bringing us this gem of geeky perfection.