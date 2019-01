SPONSORED CONTENT: Explore the evolving science of content marketing: the consumer’s needs, the tools employed, and the latest learnings from the best brands in the business–with an eye toward the future of brand content marketing. Click here for more Content & Pervasive Creativity.

Marketers use interactive content to prompt engagement with consumers. However, that only works if your consumers find your content in the first place. In his third video, Rob Davis, Executive Director of the Content Marketing Practice at OgilvyOne, shares his recipe for success for distribution. It has only three ingredients, but each must be fully understood and used in the proper order.