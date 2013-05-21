Headcast Adds Animation To Tweets

Celebrities and brand owners have a new, more animated way of cutting through the social clutter with the launch today of Headcast –a new broadcasting and animation platform for smartphones developed by Chris Chapman, a former designer and builder of puppets who once ran the animatronics team at the satirical TV show Spitting Image.

The new platform allows the user to record, produce, and distribute within seconds a short personal message presented by an animated, virtual avatar of themselves which lip-syncs with their voice recording and can also mimic hand movements and facial expressions.

Headcast, which launches for iOS now and will launch on Android in July, is all about speed and ease of use, explains Chapman, chief executive of HeadcastLab, the company behind the technology.





“By taking three or four images of the user, we create an animated character in a pre-agreed style. Then we put it into an environment where it sits like an actor on a stage waiting to perform,” he says.

“To start a performance, the user simply opens the character on their screen, speaks into it and it is automatically lip-synced and animated. There are options to adds expressions or gestures, which you simply do by tapping the screen. Then you send it out to your followers–it’s as simple as that.”

Limited to a maximum of 60 seconds, HeadcastLab describes these messages as “visual tweets.” Once sent, they can be played and replayed by recipients who can also interact with them–for example, by answering votes or inserting their own images and sequences.

“The idea struck me two years ago when I was wondering if a smartphone could process 3-D animation. I found it could, then started building from there,” Chapman explains.