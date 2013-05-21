Teaching Youngsters About Medical Science With A Game–And Killer Muenster

Biotech company Genentech and global design company Ideo have teamed up to make a free educational mobile-gaming app that imagines such a preposterous scenario. Instead of calling superheroes to solve the citywide problem, in Ralph’s Killer Muenster, players use the science of genetics to restore the killer cheese to its former edible state. It’s all in a bid to make medical innovation enticing and accessible to youngsters.

It’s kind of a San Francisco thing. “It had to be something that felt relevant to this area,” says Josh Rogers, Ideo project lead for the Ralph’s Killer Muenster work. “And there are few things that people get as excited about here as cheese.”





The idea of monster cheese overtaking a city may require some suspension of disbelief, Rogers admits, but there is a biological component involved that makes it a good “platform for a believable mutation story–more than water, obviously, or something that’s synthetic,” he says, adding, “We wanted it to be something that started as very innocuous.”

This isn’t the first time that the two companies have partnered on a project (check out the recent genetic symphony they created for the TED2012 conference), but this one was a no-brainer for Ideo. Genentech treats “people like people rather than patients,” says Rogers.

Together, they constructed a whole site dedicated to the fictional cheese monger Ralph Swoyer and his family company, which “may or may not have something to do with the recent mutant cheese epidemic.” Ralph’s parents raised him in a dairy-friendly environment, according to his biography, and he happily shares his knowledge of all things cheese on Wikipedia. Muenster is, of course, his favorite.

Ralph describes the current crisis on his blog, which details the accident and consequential epidemic, links to his Twitter account, and notes that “Jennifer, my attorney, has advised that we probably not blog for a while.”