This Charming Man of Steel: See The Heroes of ’80s Alt Music As Superheroes

In the 1980s, there was very little separating The Cure frontman Robert Smith from a comic book character. He wore heavy makeup that obscured his natural identity. It’s impossible that he never donned a cape. And he had a superpower (making you cry sadness tears.) Now, you have the chance to see him as an actual superhero.





The Post-Punk and New Wave Super Friends is a new collection of images that combines morose musicians with caped crusaders. Created by artist Butcher Billy, the series matches the personalities of college radio favorites like Siouxsie Sioux and Joy Division’s Ian Curtis with the likes of Wonder Woman and Batman. To drive home the association, Billy includes a representative song lyric from the artist in question.

“But still I’d leap in front of a flying bullet for you,” says Morrissey’s Superman in The Smiths frontman’s mashup image. This line from the song “What Difference Does It Make” may have once said more about Moz’s fascination with death, but removed from his crooning context, it reads more like heroism. Ian Curtis’s Batman, meanwhile, channels some of the foreboding nature of Joy Division’s music into the revenge-fueled m.o. of the Dark Knight with the lyric, “In the center of the city in the night, waiting for you.”

Your high school self probably feels safer than ever now.

