Promotional Photo For Lars Von Trier’s “Nymphomaniac” Is A Big Tableau of Wrong

A couple weeks ago, Lars von Trier revealed the cheeky poster for his forthcoming, highly anticipated/feared film, Nymphomaniac. Now, the director who doesn’t know how to be anything other than controversial has released a promotional photo for the film that fills in some of the gaps in viewers’ imaginations left by its minimalist predecessor.

In the new image, the entire cast is arranged around a movie set, looking like dolls splayed about a dollhouse. Shia LaBeouf is once again shirtless and laying near an overtly phallic fruit plate. Uma Thurman appears to be showing off the contents of her dress to the ever-chilly Udo Kier, while Christian Slater and LVT-muse Charlotte Gainsbourg enact a similar exhibition, only with Slater creepily lathering up a soap bucket.

Most interesting, the director is also in the image–standing in the background, with electric tape over his mouth–perhaps in an effort to keep him from saying some of the terrible things he’s been known to say over the years. Or maybe the tape is to prevent him from yelling “cut” before things get out of hand. If you didn’t know what you were in for with a Lars von Trier film called Nymphomaniac, this sets the tone.



