The 9 Most Creative (Least Gratuitous) Brand Vines

With any new technology or platform or device, one thing is inevitable: Brands looking to innovate will rush in headfirst, whether or not there is a convincing reason to do so. On one hand, that’s not a bad thing–experimentation is the only way to learn about a new tech and grok its strengths and weaknesses. On the other hand, it makes for a lot of gratuitous brand stuff.

The everybody-into-the-pool effect has been particularly strong with social video app Vine, owing in part to ease of use and in part to, well, the fact that it’s sort of a fun thing to do.

At first blush, it would be easy to discount Vine as having staying power beyond that early experimentation. Six seconds isn’t much time to tell a story and in lesser hands the results often resemble glorified GIFs. However, Vine’s runaway success since Twitter acquired it before its January launch suggests that such a dismissal misses the potential impact of the microvideo service. Vine quickly became the top free app on iTunes, where it remains in the top 10, and analysis of the nascent service is starting to emerge, revealing just how much people are sharing the mini-vids.

Unruly Media recently released research that found, on average, five tweets per second contain a Vine link and branded content accounts for 4% of the Top 100 traced Vines (this compares to the 1% of branded content on Unruly’s chart of the top 100 viral videos).

So what makes a good brand Vine video? It’s something that actually takes advantage of the platform’s unique format to add value–to do something useful or entertaining (versus compiling a series of random images). Take Canadian TV show Continuum. As we previously reported, the show’s creators are using Vine videos to impact the show’s storyline by allowing fans to side with or against a resistance movement. Participation will dictate how the show’s season will wrap, thereby creating a bridge between the linear and digital experience. Meanwhile, in quite possibly the most valuable use of Vine yet, home improvement store Lowe’s has used Vine to create quick-hit home improvement tips to great effect.