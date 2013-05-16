You Say You Want a Revolution?

David Ogilvy, the most quotable man in advertising, once said: “Make sure you have a Vice President in charge of Revolution, to engender ferment among your more conventional colleagues.”

And while I most certainly agree with the sentiment, as a guy at an agency (with Ogilvy’s name on the door no less) whose job it is to help colleagues and clients innovate, it gives me pause.

Why?

Because the word revolution carries such weight and expectations.

Revolutions are led by George Washington.

Revolutions happen in Cuba and Iran.

Revolutions are the lyrical hook for iconic Beatles songs.

Revolutions often involve death and suffering.

That’s heavy stuff for an agency guy.

Starting revolutions is tough work. And while us agency folk are fearless in the face of tough work, the perceived effort (fighting for dollars, fighting for attention, fighting against status quo, justifying your effort, spent political capital) versus the anticipated outcome (unknowable, but more often than not a failure) is incredibly daunting.