See The Works, And Stories, Of Renoir And Van Gogh As Comics

The Museum of Art of São Paulo wants visitors to take guided tours, so, with agency DDB Brazil, it has illustrated the dramatic stories behind the art on its wall using comics. The comics are created in the style of the artist in question, with panels inspired by painting and the narratives informed by real events in the artist’s life.

The comic below features the tragic life of Italian painter Amedeo Modigliani. Modigliani spent most of his career in France painting nudes and elongated modernist faces. He lived an impoverished life and died of tubercular meningitis at the age of 35. The comic, which ends with the tagline, “a painting is just one frame of the story,” reminds us that behind every painting is a human being with his or her own story to tell. See comics for Renoir and Van Gogh below.











