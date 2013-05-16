advertisement
This Is What Happens When You Invite Vultures For Dinner

By Jennifer Miller1 minute Read

This is why you should never set up a fancy, multicourse meal in the wilderness and then go off to take an important phone call. Spanish artist Greta Alfaro set up a camera to record what would happen to this extravagant meal (the video is old, but it’s new to us). The answer is a surprising level of suspense (when the vultures start to swoop in, just out of frame, the results have a cinematic horror effect), the destruction of fine wine, and some very, very big birds.


Surfaced by It’s Nice That.

