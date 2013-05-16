Is Amsterdam The Global Seat Of Cool? A New Tourism Spot Says Yes

Are you looking for a vintage, hip, indie, artisanal, open-minded vacation? Welcome to Holland. A new ad, Holland, The Original Cool, created by the Dutch government to lure American tourists to Amsterdam, appears to promise travelers a cooler version of Brooklyn. Who knew that the city’s main airport had a library and grand piano for travelers to play? Or that pretty much everyone there speaks English–except for one crotchety old guy who will make fun of you for butchering the pronunciation of Van Gogh?