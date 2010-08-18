Viral Video vs. Plastic Bags

California is on the verge of passing a statewide ban against plastic bags (individual cities have already done so). Could a little bit of viral video marketing tip the scales in the ban’s favor?

Oscar winner Jeremy Irons has narrated a mockumentary, “The Majestic Plastic Bag” for Heal the Bay, a 25-year-old nonprofit based in Santa Monica. It’s part of an effort to highlight the importance of passing AB 1998, which would ban single-use plastic bags from grocery stores and other retailers. If passed, the bill would make California the first state to ban plastic bags.

Irons’ ironic voiceover may not sway opponents of the bill, but at the very least it serves to spread awareness of AB 1998’s existence–and it’s potential impact. Check it out below.