Are You Good In A Crisis? Test Your Lifesaving Skills With This New App

If someone collapsed in front of you, would you know what to do? Lifesaver, a new crisis simulator for smartphones, tablets, and PCs that combines interactivity with live-action film, just launched in the U.K. to enable members of the public to help should they encounter one of the 60,000 people in the country who have an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest each year.

Fewer than 10% of those who arrest in public places or at home survive, according to medical charity Resuscitation Council (UK), producer of the official U.K. guidelines for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) followed by the U.K.’s National Health Service and first aid charities. Yet a bystander able to start CPR can double a person’s chances of survival.





The bystander problem’ has been a concern for emergency services for many years, according to interactive writer and director Martin Percy, who came up with the idea for the new CPR simulator, Lifesaver, after undertaking a traditional CPR course in south London almost 10 years ago.

“The traditional approach to teaching CPR skills involves working on a plastic dummy while you’re given guidance over a nice cup of tea,” he explains.

“But aside from the fact that in London alone the ambulance service has struggled to reach its goal of encouraging just 1% of the population to take a CPR course, many people soon forget how many pushes to do or how hard and lose confidence in their ability to help.”

Lifesaver, a free app backed by the Resuscitation Council, the digital production company UNIT9, which reps Percy, and the U.K.’s Technology Strategy Board, offers an interactive and engaging lesson for people who might find themselves in a position to help. The app puts you the viewer into a series of films where you make on-the-spot decisions to help a person who may have just suffered cardiac arrest.

Interactive film offers an opportunity to provide a new way of learning that challenges people to make lifesaving decisions in a pressured environment, Percy explains. Users learn the mechanics of CPR by interacting with the screen–by either clicking or dragging a mouse on the web version or, on an iPad, moving the device up and down.