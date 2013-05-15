“Dollar Shave Club” Guy Has A Lot of Pennies

Michael Dubin earned the dubious distinction of being perhaps the funniest CEO around with the brazen maiden ad for his startup, Dollar Shave Club. The silly, yet effective spot earned the entrepreneur enough notoriety that he is now appearing in ads for other services.





In a new spot for American Express, Dubin shows up to deliver a testimonial in quirky deadpan fashion. The CEO sits behind a desk with a nameplate that simply reads “Boss” and attempts to calculate the amount his credit card of choice is saving him in pennies. Apparently, for Dubin, denominations that aren’t dollars remain a mystery.