See A Beautiful, Data-Enriched Map of New York City

Londoner Marcus Kirby was bored with traditional maps and pastel-colored countries, so he started a company to revive the age-old business of cartography. The Future Mapping Company uses traditional map-making techniques (lithographic instead of digital) to create colorful, intricate city representations. Most recently, the company has created a map of New York City, to be released later this month.





The NYC map is painted with a mixture of bright colors and metallics and includes color-coded bike lanes (shared and protected), as well as 1,700 public parks and public spaces. He also denotes various landscapes: from marshland to woodland to car parks, which are definitely their own distinct environments in New York.