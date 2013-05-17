Levi’s-Backed “Station To Station” Revives The Music-On-Rails Magic Of “Festival Express”

In the summer of 1970, several of rock’s biggest names–The Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, The Band–set out on a tour across Canada aboard a train dubbed the Festival Express. It was a somewhat eccentric mode of transportation, even for the time, since most performers traveled by bus or plane, but somehow an apropos choice for this merry collection of jam bands, folk rock groups, and blues musicians.





The festival was doomed from the start. Their first scheduled stop in Montreal was cancelled just weeks before the event because city officials feared violent uprisings–a concern that turned out to be more than just administrative paranoia. Days later, as the first performance finally got underway in Toronto, the festival was met with riots over the outrageous $14 ticket price. News of the fiasco would follow them for the rest of the concert tour, spreading from city to city, and it became apparent that the Festival Express was going to be one big money sinkhole.

After that, the train ride was forgotten for nearly 30 years. But now a new generation of artists is out to re-create the Festival Express experience. There was the Railroad Revival Tour in 2011 and the Full Flex Express in 2012. And this September the most ambitious revival yet will debut from artist Doug Aitken: a three-week-long train trek and series of performances called Station to Station that will unfold across 10 U.S. cities.

So if the Festival Express tour was plagued with problems, what are these artists and musicians trying to recapture?

On the train, the performers were having the time of their lives. Reveling in the high-frequency creative energy that comes from being in close quarters with some of the best musicians of the time, compounded by copious amounts of free drugs and booze, the ride turned into a weeklong jam session of epic proportions.

“It was a train full of insane people, careening across the Canadian countryside, making music night and day, and then occasionally we’d get off the train and go play a concert,” recalled the Grateful Dead’s Phil Lesh in the 2003 documentary chronicling the historic tour.

The film, which was shelved for decades following the festival’s financial ruin, captures everything from iconic live performances to the endless guitar noodling and off-key drunken howls that took place aboard the train late at night. It serves as a love letter to the music of the ’60s and ’70s, to the creative craft, and, somewhat oddly since its events take place in Canada, to Americana.