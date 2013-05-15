A Demo Of “Toyota Collaborator” At Google I/O Will Reveal The Potential Of Social Car Shopping

You will have to visit a dealership for a whiff of that intoxicating new car smell, but you can build your dream car, take a few friends on a virtual test-drive and even consult with a salesman online through Toyota Collaborator.

Toyota and its advertising agency Saatchi & Saatchi LA collaborated with Google and employed Joystick Interactive to build the social shopping app being demoed at the Google I/O conference this week.

“A car configurator is something every car company has, but this is really the first truly social and truly multiuser collaborative car configurator we’ve ever seen,” says Saatchi creative director Dylan Schwartz.

The Toyota Collaborator allows car shoppers to get immediate input on their potential purchase by inviting family and friends to a Google+ Hangout interactive video chat. Up to 10 people can attend, and five can actively take part in designing a vehicle–choosing paint colors and features–in real time.

“The beauty of this is everyone is seeing the same screen,” Schwartz says. “They’re all sharing the same environment, so when I change the color, you’ll see that change reflected. If one of my friends spins the car around, I’ll see that as well.”





While clicks are required to activate most of the Toyota Collaborator’s functions, the interior view of the car will shift left or right, depending on the tracking of eye movements. “It’s the little touches like this that make the experience feel special and fun to play with,” Schwartz says.

Once you finalize the design of your car, it can be saved and shared via Google+, Facebook, and other social media outlets.