Stockholm Pride Helps You Protest Russian Bigotry With Sneaky Twitter Campaign

Last August, citing fears of “public disorder,” Russian courts banned gay pride parades in Moscow for the next 100 years. With help from M&C Saatchi Stockholm, you can join Swedes in protesting this ridiculous ruling. Urge Russians to attend Stockholm Pride, where everybody is welcome. Visit the #GoWest website, where you can send a protest tweet in Russian. Your tweet will appear to be sent from inside Russia, in hopes of making the topic trend there. Go be a cyber spy for equality.