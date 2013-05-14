Fetus Gives Dad In Utero Finger In This Stunt For LG’s Smart TV

In order to promote its new Smart TV, LG recruited a handful of pregnant Israeli women and had them pull a fast one on their husbands. The couples go to the doctor for an ultrasound and are told that a new technology allows for a clearer image of the fetus.The fathers (surely in on the gag; no one can be this clueless) scream with astonishment as their unborn children appear to wave and clap and even wink at them. One father is so enthralled that he asks to see his son’s penis. The new TV may be pretty smart, but these dads are extremely dumb.