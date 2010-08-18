Do Not Strike Out When Setting New Product Goals

I had the pleasure this year of coaching my daughter’s 5 th and 6 th grade softball team in a local town league. Each girl had their own reasons for coming to the games. To our shortstop; it was critically important that the 3 rd baseman knew how to dance. This way, they could practice their dance routines between batters or even occasionally between pitches. Another player, Samantha made sure our cheers were louder and more creative than the other team’s.

Other girls came for the sunflower seeds or to compare notes on ponytails with their teammates. How we usually measure success (winning) was not part of their mind set. This was in evidence at the end of each game when the girls would ask, “Did we win?”

They were a young, inexperienced team playing in a “for fun” league and it was not surprising (or important) that each player had totally different goals.

During the spring, my daughter and I watched some of the country’s best softball teams compete in the NCAA championships. Here each player knew the team’s overall goals. They were completely aligned on how to achieve them. They had a strategy for the game and a plan for each opposing batter. They had the individual skills to execute their team’s plan.

This contrast reminded me of how a lot of organizations commercialize breakthrough innovations. Many organizations lack the experience and skills to successfully launch new products, and unfortunately for them, they are not just playing for fun. One of the first symptoms of a problem occurs when there is a lack of consensus on product launch goals.

A couple of real life examples:

• A profitable, 15 year old software company planned to launch an important version of its flagship product. During a meeting with the CEO, VP of Marketing and Senior VP of Operations, just two months prior to the launch, we discussed launch goals. As the CEO began to share his thoughts on the launch, the two executives began taking notes because they were hearing the goals for the first time.