The End Of Rational Vs. Emotional: How Both Logic And Feeling Play Key Roles In Marketing And Decision Making

One of the longest-running debates in marketing is whether to use a rational or emotional advertising approach in marketing–but cognitive science says that argument is pointless. While emotions overwhelmingly drive behavior, it is misguided to believe that thinking and feeling are somehow mutually exclusive. Emotion and logic are intertwined.

Behavioral science is now telling us that we don’t really have “free will.” We have “free won’t.” We can give in to the visceral impulses that drive us or choose to apply the brakes of rational restraint. While we can’t choose our emotions because they originate unconsciously, we can choose our conscious response to our feelings. This is essentially what consciousness is–a series of critical reflections and interpretations about how we are feeling.





When our emotional desires begin to shift toward a prospective brand, we align our reasons to be consistent with that intention. Our critical mind is always looking for evidence to support our beliefs. The stronger the emotion, the stronger the belief, and the greater the tendency is to seek out supporting evidence. We are not rational. We are rationalizers.

This predisposition is deeply ingrained in our everyday experiences. In one study that Harvard professor Ellen Langer conducted, researchers approached people in the act of using copying machines and asked if they could cut into the line and make photocopies. The experimental subjects were given different reasons for the request ranging from the sensible to the seemingly senseless, such as “because I’m in a rush” and “because I need to make copies.”

The researchers found out that compliance was higher when they gave a reason, almost any reason within limits. As Langer explained, “because an elephant is after me” didn’t cut it.





This tendency creates problems when people in survey research and focus groups seek out reasons to explain their feelings about new products, concepts, and ads. Self-reported research shines the spotlight on their logical interpretation of emotion, rather than the motivators of behavior, the emotions themselves. Respondents and subsequently marketers often end up inventing rationalizations instead of big ideas. Creativity suffers and concepts die prematurely as marketers try to react to the sometimes arbitrary reasons people make up.

James Dyson discovered this trap when he sought to revolutionize the way vacuum cleaners were made. His most notable innovation was the clear plastic collection bin that let people observe the dirt being vacuumed. Retailers warned him that it wouldn’t sell because, “no one wants to see dirt.”