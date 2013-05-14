Increase Your Learning Velocity

A spiritual guru once said, “If learning stops, you are dead.” He meant this as a metaphor for personal growth, so that guru would probably be shocked to realize that the expression in fact now defines the very core of 21st century enterprise.

That’s because we are now living in the second industrial revolution, and as it accelerates, it isn’t uncommon to see entire industries being revolutionized by a convergence of technology no one had previously imagined. One way to survive this revolution, and eventually thrive in it, is to learn faster. Every industry now has a distinct learning velocity, a rate at which we abandon old thinking and embrace new skills and ideas.

To put this into business terms, let’s look at a famous recent example: Kodak.

A few decades ago, even the most clairvoyant business analyst couldn’t have predicted the spectacular failure Kodak recently experienced. In the golden era of photo film, Kodak was so astonishingly far ahead of its rivals (the company had 90 percent of the US market, on a product generated an 80 percent profit margin) that there was no domestic competition to speak of. Yet Kodak was decimated by the digital revolution. Had the company’s executives seen it coming? Sure they had. They even had a head start! It was, in fact, Kodak that built the first digital camera in 1975.

How does a market leader that pours millions into R&D and has a distinct head start in new technologies eventually fail? The short answer is: by not adapting fast enough,because it was unable to raise its learning velocity in line with new competitors.

What happened to Kodak is now happening to a number of industry leaders, except that it’s playing out a lot quicker. As a talent strategist, I have spent 15 years influencing the learning agenda of executives at various companies. Most were successful and many were industry leaders, but it was easy to spot a bit of Kodak in each of them, meaning they relied on outdated thinking that curdles imagination. Imagination is critical in times of change: It helps you skip the why and focus instead on why not.

Imagine what your company could be achieving if it raised its learning velocity. Here are three ways to use content to speed things up a little.

1. Distributed Learning

Companies need to, ditch the three-day learning “event” and set the learning agenda free. In old-fashioned cultures, everyone expects the L&D/training department to be the fulcrum of the firm’s learning activity. As a result learning is invariably an event, often takes months to design and deliver, and people are nominated to “receive” learning, probably based on once-a-year development discussions. Trust your employees more; help them manage their own competence and empower them with the right content to do so.