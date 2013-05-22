Is “I Wish My Son Had Cancer” Appropriate Ad Copy?

“I wish my son had cancer,” declares a print ad that, as well as raising awareness for the organization behind it, has sparked debate about what is and what is not a suitable tone and sentiment in charity advertising in the days since it ran recently in London’s Evening Standard.

The ad is for Harrison’s Fund–a charity set up by the parents of Harrison, a 6-year-old boy with the degenerative condition Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which is incurable, barely known outside medical circles, and receives little research funding. Its aim is to raise money towards bringing Duchenne therapies to market.





With no marketing budget, creative agency AIS London agreed to work with the charity after Harrison’s Fund founder, Alex Smith, created an ad himself that ran in media space he secured and achieved only limited impact.

“Harrison is the nephew of our marketing and new business director, who sits on the charity’s board,” says Geoff Gower, London creative partner at agency AIS. “For now he’s a chirpy 6-year-old. But Duchenne will soon slow his muscular development until, ultimately, his heart will stop–probably before he’s 20.”

Initially, the agency’s thinking ran along more traditional lines.

“Because these kids live with the disease [and] they are very cognizant of when they will go, our first thoughts were along the lines of kids writing their own wills,” Gower says.

“But this felt rather obvious. All of us felt that, as a parent, surely nothing can be worse? And when we plucked up courage to mention this to Alex, he said it’s just how he felt–and had said it, a number of times–as research into many other conditions is better funded, offering at least a percentage chance of success.”