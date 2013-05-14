An Analytics Company Ambushes Upfronts To Point Out The Inherent Flaws In The Model

It’s not exactly the Occupy movement, but Networked Insights is trying to inspire revolt at the television upfronts in Manhattan this week.

The upfronts–that enduring, seemingly anachronistic tradition whereby networks pre-sell the bulk of their TV ad inventory (this year, roughly $10 billion worth) to advertisers and their agencies–are a juicy target. And Networked Insights, which provides social data for use in media planning and buying, is trying to convince brands through an “Outsmart the Upfronts” campaign that it’s not sensible to commit billions in ad dollars based solely on limited impressions of shows that in most cases–65 percent of the time, according to Networked Insights–will be cancelled by Christmas.

“People are making financial bets, if you will. They’re putting their money to work before knowing anything. The risk is certainly not worth the reward,” says Networked Insights founder and CEO Dan Neely, who equates buying ad time at the upfronts to gambling.

Dan Neely

To reinforce that notion, the Networked Insights Outsmart the Upfronts campaign (#OutsmartTheUpfronts), orchestrated with help from RevisionNYC, has street teams handing out Lotto tickets to attendees as they enter the venues hosting the events. “It’s symbolic of the big gamble people are taking,” Neely says.

A truck equipped with giant electronic billboards is also part of the effort, cruising around upfront locations bearing provocative slogans like:

“You wouldn’t bet on the NBA finals in September. Why buy TV in May?”





“In Vegas, they call it gambling. Here, we call it the upfronts.”