See Twitter’s Bigotry Hot Spots With The “Hate Map”

A team of researchers at California’s Humboldt State University have produced a visual representation to show where the most hateful, bigoted speech on Twitter originates. The Geography of Hate shows which regions in the United States produce the most homophobic, racist, and anti-disability Twitter traffic. You can search the country by specific slurs, none of which we want to print here.





According to the MIT Technology Review, the researchers used an algorithm to develop the map but had actual people review 150,000 tweets to ensure that the slurs were truly being used in a derogatory context. The Midwest and Southeast don’t come off great, though as far as haters go, Alabama tweeters aren’t nearly as bad as Iowans.