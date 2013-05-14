Agency Makes Real-Time “Campaign” Out Of Nesting Falcons

Update! One of the babies was born on the morning of May 14 at approximately 5:54 a.m. Congratulations to the falcons as well as their extended family at Campbell Ewald.

When the folks at Campbell Ewald discovered a pair of peregrine falcons tending to a trio of eggs in a nest on the roof of their Warren, Michigan, office building, they couldn’t keep the exciting news to themselves and decided to share it with the rest of the world.

Time was of the essence though.

“These things could hatch at any time,” says Iain Lanivich, the advertising agency’s group digital creative director, noting that a representative from Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) predicted that the little ones could burst out of their shells as soon as mid-May.

So in just a few days, the agency created and launched #CEFALCONS earlier this month.

“One roof. Two falcons. Three eggs.” That’s the tagline of the campaign made up of a Livestream feed of the birds, a meme generator, and a guessyourbaby birth date pool, all of which can be found on a Tumblr site dedicated to the falcon family.





“We worked like a SWAT team,” Lanivich says, noting that he was inspired to swing into action because of the instant feedback viral campaigns generate. “There is something that is really addicting when you watch a campaign you launch, and you see that there is a new write-up on it or somebody has tweeted about it. You’re watching the buzz in real time.”