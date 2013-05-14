Behind Oreo’s Unusual, “Wonderfilled” New Spot

Perhaps all the Big Bad Wolf needed to avoid a path of death and destruction was an Oreo cookie. Likewise, maybe Dracula would have developed a taste for milk over gore if exposed to some crème-and-chocolate goodness. The latest campaign for Oreo indulges such alternate imaginings of classic stories in a breezy new musical spot that marks a new creative direction for the 101-year-old brand.

Following last year’s highly successful Birthday campaign–which marked the cookie’s 100th year using the iconic biscuits and crème to illustrate historic and cultural moments–the new “Wonderfilled” anthem spot begins with “Wonder if I gave an Oreo to…” and then provides an alternative outcome. For instance, if the Wolf had been given a cookie, “would he still have huffed and puffed, or would he bring the pigs cool stuff to help them decorate the deck he helped them build? Would they not get killed?” The idea, says Janda Lukin, Director, Oreo, at Mondelēz International “celebrates the notion that something as small as an Oreo can bring about a change in perspective and help people see the world with fresh eyes.”





At 90 seconds long, the uplifting–and nonviolent–anthem spot is set to a jaunty, melodic tune sung by Owl City and bears a whimsical animation style, catchy tune, and just a bit of narrative edge to capture your attention.

The first work for the brand from The Martin Agency, the “Wonderfilled” campaign sets the stage for much iteration. Lukin says that each spot to follow the anthem will bear the same melody and start with the question “Wonder if…” but narratives, visual styles, musical styles, and the musicians they partner with are wide open. “We see infinite possibilities with the campaign in terms of the stories we can tell.”

The campaign was launched this weekend during AMC’s Mad Men, which was part of Oreo’s strategy to appeal to a broader audience than it has in the past. Given the darker turn the series seemed to portend with this latest episode, the cheerful extended spot was a notable tonal departure. “We thought Mad Men was a great placement for us in terms of high-impact TV and engaged audiences. We also thought it provided a unique contrast to the story line and the content.”





Speaking of contrast, starting May 15, more than 500 singers will treat commuters across New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles to a day each of a cappella versions of the campaign’s jingle. And free cookies, of course.