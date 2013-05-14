How Key And Peele Address Race In Sketches That Aren’t Really About Race

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, the two stars of Comedy Central’s Key & Peele–have a funny way of presenting race in their sketch comedy show: They make it elemental yet somehow beside the point. It’s a finely honed balancing act unlike anything else out there right now. (In no place else will you find a sketch about what it might have been like to be the speaker following Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.)

Key & Peele occupies its own lane in sketch comedy, informed by experience both in the performance sphere and in the creators’ respective upbringings. Read on for the boundary-pushing duo’s approach to making racially informed sketches that aren’t explicitly about race.

Jordan Peele: I don’t remember what we were talking about in the writers’ room, but I just got the image of Keegan and I standing next to a huge guy on a slave auction block, and my comedy alarm went off. What they see in the room is me standing up and saying, “Oh, oh, oh!” like “I have to get this out right now!” So basically, I wrote the scene, but it was based on just seeing that image. I think I was having a hard time figuring it out, though.

It was an attractive idea to me because I love impossible scenes or impossible situations. I love if someone tells me, “Man, you can’t find 32 different football player looks and characters for one scene.” That to me is just a challenge. That’s what’s going to be amazing, is when we do it. To me, if you can find the thing about slavery that actually makes people laugh in the right way, and is not offensive, that’s a treasure trove. Because that’s a feat.

The real eureka moment in writing that scene was when I had the idea to not be characters in it. I just decided not to do slave characters; that we’d essentially be ourselves. Then it became an exploration of something else. For me, it became about how the modern human being, let alone the modern African-American like us, has no idea what those guys had to go through back then. It’s just on a whole different plane. As ourselves, we can explore the fact that, even though it’s not a postrace world right now, it’s at least evolved enough that we as ourselves would not be able to hang physically or emotionally in that situation.

Peele: We don’t like to pick on the underdog. We like to make people feel good. But that doesn’t mean we don’t subscribe to schadenfreude. Sometimes we’ll be giggling at something and it will hit our funny spot and we’ll love it. For instance, there’s a sketch that all of us, every time we read it, we’re cracking up. It’s called Lil Homies. It’s this thing that’s sort of just these two sensual guys, doing a commercial for [does a campy voice] all the little homies to come be at summer camp. It’s just this creepy thing where they don’t realize how creepy they’re coming across. But even though the scene cracks us up, our fear is that it will be misinterpreted as a homophobic comment, which we’re not trying to make. Until we figure out a perfect way to make it not picking on people who are in the middle of their civil rights movement, or even be able to be interpreted as that, it’s gonna be on the backburner.

Peele: A lot of the process is just taking anything that makes you laugh that you haven’t seen explored in sketch and thinking “How can I pull this out into a sketch?” The sketch, “Bitch,” when Keegan and I wrote that, it came from a small moment that happened on The Bachelorette show, where one guy was talking to the bachelorette on his date, saying about the tough things he said about another one of the contestants, which we knew he didn’t say. He kept doing that thing where he looked over to see who was around while he was telling her something like, “Yeah, I pretty much told him what the rules are.” So that thing, it rang true, and then the project became: How can we pull this out and make a scene out of it.