The Making Of A Viral Vine Sensation: Find Out Why Ryan Gosling Won’t Eat His Cereal

As if vulnerable good looks and universal adoration weren’t enough, Ryan Gosling continues to hog even Internet meme glory, starring in perhaps the first Vine-powered viral sensation, “Ryan Gosling Won’t Eat His Cereal.”

The series of hilarious Vines is as clearly labeled as it is random: We see six-second clips of Gosling doing his thing in various roles as a slowly encroaching spoonful of cereal tries, unsuccessfully, to make its way into his mouth.

The series is the creation of Scottish writer and director Ryan McHenry, who went from eight followers on Vine to thousands and from an aspiring filmmaker (McHenry has made a few short films, one of which, Zombie Musical, won a BAFTA Award for new talent) to a Vine pioneer. We Asked McHenry to take us back to the fateful moment he picked up his spoon and to explain how the odd creation took off.

On the inspiration for “Ryan Gosling Won’t Eat His Cereal”:

I had downloaded the app Vine for my iPhone and spent a couple of days watching all the hilarious popular videos and Viners, and really loved the concept of having only six seconds to make someone laugh. I had around eight followers and probably seven of them were close friends. So I’m sitting in my living room eating cereal and watching Drive when I notice it looked like Ryan Gosling was staring at my bowl of cereal. I laughed about it and thought maybe I should Vine this. I tried a few different things, then realized it works best by just slowly creeping the spoon towards him. And then I had created “Ryan Gosling Won’t Eat His Cereal: Part 1.”

On the why and how behind combining cereal and Gosling:

I think everyone on Earth knows and loves Ryan Gosling. He’s a very watchable actor and, according to interviews and websites, he just seems like a really nice guy. I had seen Place Beyond the Pines the week before I created the Vine, and I loved him in that movie, so I think it was still in my thoughts. I chose cereal kind of because I was eating it at the time, but it just seemed simple, and I think that’s why it’s become so popular–because of it’s simplicity.