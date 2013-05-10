AT&T’s Kid Focus Group Declares Moms Are The Best

There are certain words in the English language that are simply better when uttered by children. Lollipop, for instance, would fall into that category. So, too, would snuggle. And AT&T’s ad honoring Mother’s Day has proved it.

Part of its ongoing “It’s Not Complicated” campaign, created by BBDO New York and BBDO Atlanta, moderator Beck Bennett asks his regular roundtable of kids whether big hugs or small hugs are better. What follows is a heart-melting session where the kids talk about how their moms give the best hugs and are the best snugglers and squeezers. Cue the clandestine single tear.





Airing from Friday through Sunday leading up to Mother’s Day, the holiday-specific spot wasn’t necessarily planned. AT&T CMO David Christopher says it came from an authentic moment on set. “The kids and Beck were riffing and the topic of mom came up. They see their moms as superstars, yet they weren’t shy about offering up tips for their moms as well.”

Authenticity is what Christopher says is one of the unique aspects of the campaign. The spots genuinely feel like the kids are just hanging out with a dude in a suit seated at a small table. “Our goal with ‘It’s Not Complicated’ was to find a campaign that would build familiarity where each message could live as a part of a whole–all while being as simple and straightforward as possible. That’s what resonates so well with consumers,” he says.





Along with the charming spot, people are invited to ATTMothersDay.com, where they can send the commercial as a personalized e-card to special moms, signed by loving children (or dutiful spouses).

“This campaign has just been phenomenal for us, and it’s always been about simple truths and the wonderful unexpected things kids say,” says Christopher. “It just seemed like a great way to leverage the popular kids campaign to celebrate and thank Mom.”