Here’s Your Street View-Enabled Time Waster Of The Day: GeoGuessr

Are you well-traveled and bored at work? Your latest procrastination tool has arrived. GeoGuessr is simple. The site shows you a photo from Google Street View. You guess the location and then click the corresponding spot on a map of the world. The closer your guess to the actual location, the more points GeoGuessr awards you. Each round of the game gives you five different images.





As with regular Google Street View, you can explore your location by moving in different directions and by zooming. Don’t waste too much time trying to read the license plates; you can’t. In a way, the game might have been more interesting had it given three guesses for each photo instead of one. That way, there’d at least be a little strategy involved. Still, it’s amazing to see how many places on the planet look exactly alike.