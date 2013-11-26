Why “Iron Man 3” Squashed “Iron Man 2,” According To Hollywood’s Data-Whispering Script Consultant

For those who might bristle at Hollywood’s already formulaic approach to moviemaking and a new release slate where the grittily rebooted, the unnecessarily reimagined , and the too-easily accessible dominate, the sight of Vinny Bruzzese wasn’t a welcome one.

When a spotlight was shone recently on Bruzzese, a Diet Coke-chugging, chain-smoking Hollywood executive who uses data to analyze movie scripts in order to gauge their playability, there was an online uproar. As everyone had long suspected, the bots had taken over Hollywood! Sure, everyone’s heard of marketing meetings where MBAs argue that they can’t sell a movie if the family dog dies in the third act, but the fact that Bruzzese actually sold these services for $20,000 a script was an outrage.

“Making films into Frankenstein Monsters,” tweeted Pivot’s Evan Shapiro in reference to the New York Times article that covered Bruzzese and his seemingly controversial service.

“Vincent Bruzzese, the enemy in Hollywood” was a tweet by Kontra.

Bruzzese said he was taken aback by some people’s reactions to what he does and felt that his company–Worldwide Motion Picture Group, of which he is CEO–had been “slightly misunderstood.”





“It’s consulting; it’s an evaluation of playability. It isn’t cookie-cutter, and it’s not an algorithm,” he says, describing how he and his colleagues judge aspects of a screenplay–themes, narrative arcs, character traits–based on how movies with those same traits have performed in the past. For instance, bowling scenes “tend to pop up in films that fizzle,” according to the article. (The Big Lebowski is apparently a big exception.)

Vincent Bruzzese

If anything, Bruzzese calls his service “writer friendly,” arguing that in the normal Hollywood process, screenwriters face a never-ending deluge of notes from studio executives, producers, and sometimes, yes, even marketers. And when audiences react badly to, say, an unresolved ending at a test screening, “it’s going to be the studio that changes the ending, not the writer,” he says.