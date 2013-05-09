See The Short Film Made From David Foster Wallace’s Unforgettable “This Is Water” Speech

If you haven’t yet read David Foster Wallace’s singularly life-affirming 2005 commencement speech at Kenyon College, you’ve been missing out on a true gem. On the bright side, you’re also in for a treat as the speech has now been adapted into an elegant 9-minute film.

Created by video production house, The Glossary, the dearly departed author’s speech, which has since been published as This Is Water, plays throughout the video, with visual interpretation. The title comes from the zen koan Wallace opens the speech with:

There are these two young fish swimming along, and they happen to meet an older fish swimming the other way, who nods at them and says, “Morning, boys, how’s the water?” And the two young fish swim on for a bit, and then eventually one of them looks over at the other and goes, ‘What the hell is water?'”





In the video, this part is accompanied by images of swimming goldfish, but afterwards we move on to the young humans for whom the speech was intended. Basically, it’s a call to present-mindedness, with Wallace urging the graduating class–and all of us, really–to stop and appreciate life as it’s happening and to be aware of the choices we make about all of life’s moments, not just the “important” ones. The video accents the point with surreal touches like the grocery store signs that show which foods are in each aisle unfurling to reveal the names of the days and the months, as they threaten to fly by with too little fanfare.





If all that sounds a little trite, don’t think Wallace isn’t aware. In his hands, though, what might have seemed trite becomes both new and profound. The speech isn’t just about smelling the roses–it’s about how to do so, why it’s important, and what those roses are in relation to you. The amazing thing, given how much our technology and our attention spans have changed in the eight years since this speech was first delivered, is how it seems more relevant today than ever.