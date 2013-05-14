See a Graphic Artist’s Vivid Depiction of Snow White’s Seven Dwarves In Real Life

Recently, we got a peak at what Barbie might look like in real life . It was a stark reminder of the impossible standards young girls are conditioned to aspire to. Now, some other cartoonish characters are getting a similar makeover, albeit in search of less profound truths. Say hi to the more anatomically accurate seven dwarves.





Graphic artist Jordy Lakiere was fascinated enough with the Snow White costars to render them vividly humanoid in a series of portraits. Although still clearly animated–these are not computer simulations—the images look less like the hatted heroes of the Disney cartoon than they do sketches of storyboards for one of Peter Jackson’s Hobbit movies. Although, in a potential tribute to another fantasy writer, Happy looks like he was clearly modeled after Game of Thrones’s George R.R. Martin.

Have a look at all seven of the dwarves in the slide show above.